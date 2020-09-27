Sponsored: Two-for-one brunches, 50 per cent discounts on signature restaurants, ladies nights’ and more…

The Radisson Hotels group is currently celebrating the return of its amazing ‘foodie festival’, with some incredible dining deals and discounts, such as buy-one-get-one-free brunches, 50 per cent discounts on signature restaurants, two-for-one deals, ladies’ nights and more.

All of the amazing deals at the foodie festival are available until December 31, 2020…

Buy-one-get-one-free brunch

It’s casual barbecue vibes, with seafood, barbecued meats and a fun party atmosphere at Firelake’s Backyard Brunch at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront hotel. A superhero-themed SuperBrunch takes place at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek, where they serve over 200 dishes across different restaurants!

Two-for-one on main courses

In the mood for sumptuous Italian food? Check out Certo in Radisson Blu Dubai Media City. Avail an amazing pool day at Radisson RED where you can enjoy a chill-out day at the RED Roof. Get two-for-one deals on all main courses, plus free pool access with a sun lounger to catch those rays.

50 per cent discounts on signature restaurants

Tuck into traditional Arabic fare at two of Dubai’s most iconic heritage restaurants at Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek, Shabestan and Fish Market. A 50 per cent discount is available on their tasting menus. Try taste-tingling Persian dishes from Shabestan and fresh seafood from the Fish Market.

Ladies and gents nights

Every Monday Certo Italian Restaurant & Bar offers ladies three complimentary beverages and unlimited pizza for Dhs89. Guys can avail the unlimited pizza with one drink for Dhs89. Downtown, check out Firelake’s SHE Nights for three free drinks for ladies every Wednesday from 7pm until late. There’s also an amazing package of Dhs99 for unlimited house beverages.

Happy hour and sundowner deals

An all-day happy hour runs at ICON Bar & Lounge in Radisson Blu Dubai Media City, with selected drinks priced at Dhs29 from open until closing. Downtown, FireLake’s Sunset Sessions promise you selected drinks for Dhs35, plus small plates priced between Dhs25 to Dhs50.

RED hot deals

Kids eat for free with every paying adult in OUIBar + Terrace at the Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis. Try the all-American 50’s themed brunch or the sharing-style board of tasty nibbles and a jug of select drinks for Dhs200.

To avail these discounts and get more delicious dining deals, visit radissonhotels.com/dubai-restaurant-deals

Images: Provided