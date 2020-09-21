The new cinema comes with reclinable heated seats and wireless chargers…

A new six-screen luxury boutique cinema has opened its doors in Dubai recently. Found in Al Khawaneej Walk, Roxy Cinemas opened its fifth theatre in Dubai on Thursday September 17.

Film fans will be able to enjoy a luxurious experience with the Diamond Class theatres, complete with state of the art technology, and upgraded comfort elements, included heated seats.

The Diamond Class seats recline three ways, can be heated for extra comfort and even have built-in wireless charging stations. You can even order food and drinks to be delivered right to your seat.

The modern cinema screenings have 4K Laser Projection as well as Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound to provide the ultimate movie experience. Fans can expect the highest level of picture and sound quality when enjoying the latest blockbusters.

Just next door, a brand new arcade from Hub Zero has also launched, with exciting VR attractions. For a limited time, guests who purchased a movie ticket will receive a complimentary pass to The Arcade, worth Dhs20.

Victoria Lynn, General Manager of Meraas Leisure and Entertainment, commented: “Film fans in Al Khawaneej and the surrounding areas are invited to discover the very best cinema experience in our world-class theatre that includes both fantastic audio and visual technology, plus tasty food, unrivalled comfort and hospitality – at an affordable price point”.

Roxy Cinemas, Al Khawaneej Walk, Dubai, open now. theroxycinemas.com