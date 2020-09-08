Because we could all do with a little pampering right about now…

Can’t decide between treating yourself to a spa session or a pool day? Sofitel Dubai The Palm is offering the best of both worlds, with a great-value midweek offer for the month of September.

Spa and pool pass

For Dhs370, you can enjoy a full-body massage in the Sofitel Spa, along with all-day access to the resort’s cool lagoon pools and private patch of beach. You’ll also get 20 per cent off food and drinks while you’re there, from a choice of five restaurants.

A 60-minute massage at Sofitel Spa will usually set you back more than Dhs600, so this midweek special represents big savings.

Mindful moments

If you can’t spare a full day of pampering and poolside lounging, the spa is also offering two discounted offers for September. The 60-minute ‘Mindful Moment’ package includes a 30-minutes spa wave, 30-minute back, neck and shoulder massage or foot massage, and a healthy juice, for Dhs299.

If you have a little more time up your sleeve, plump for the 90-minute ‘Mindful Moment’, including a 30-minute spa wave and 60-minute massage.

Daycation pool and beach pass

Until 30 September, UAE residents can also take advantage of Sofitel Dubai The Palm’s pool and beach pass, which is a steal at just Dhs55 midweek. Children under the age of 12 are free, plus there’s a 30 per cent discount on food and drinks.

On weekends, the Sofitel’s day pass costs Dhs150 for adults, with Dhs100 redeemable on food and drinks, and Dhs80 for children, with Dhs50 back to spend on food and drinks. Under 12s are free.

With health and safety restrictions still in place, you’ll have to bring your own towel.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, East Crescent Palm Jumeirah. UAE residents rates start at Dhs500 plus fees and taxes. Tel: (04) 4556677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com