There are eleven amazing venues to check out…

Restaurants at Souk Madinat Jumeirah have come together to pay tribute to professionals who have (and are continuing to) work hard during the pandemic and rewarding them with a great discount.

Every Sunday beginning from September 13, eleven popular food and beverage venues at one of Dubai’s most sought-after dining destinations will offer 40 per cent off the total bill as their small way of saying ‘thank you’.

The ‘Sunday Social @ Souk’ concept will run every Sunday during the evening from 6pm to 11pm and the discount are being offered to medical staff, emergency service personnel, teachers, hospitality professionals, journalists and media professionals, supermarket staff, delivery teams, infrastructure services and government workers.

But they won’t be dining alone, as the restaurant is also extending the discount offer to their plus ones.

The list of participating venues are as follows: popular folly by Nick & Scott, Indian restaurant Ushna, Persian venue Anar, Alpine bar/restaurant Publique, Belgian bistro Belgian Beer Café, American-style bar Americano, American smokehouse Perry & Blackwelder’s, Asian concept The Noodle House, Italian waterfront dining destination Trattoria, Middle Eastern fine dining venue Times of Arabia Gold and everyone’s favourite Irish bar McGettigan’s.

And in more good news, additional retailers and entertainment destinations are set to join the restaurants in the weeks to come.

Bookings are essentials, so call your venue of choice ahead of time and make a reservation. You will also be able to inquire about the terms and conditions.

When you do head to the venue, make sure you have your work ID or proof of occupation as you will need it to redeem the offer.

If you are a Careem user, get 30 per cent off your ride using the code ‘Souk’

Sunday Social @ Souk, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, every Sun from Sept 13, 6pm to 11pm.

Images: provided