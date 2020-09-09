Ladies will receive Dhs150 voucher to spend at the luxurious spa…

Seven Management, the team behind some of Dubai’s most popular venues, has partnered with Address Dubai Mall to offer a gift back to its customers.

Girls who visit either Seven Sisters on Sundays or Mondays or Antika Bar on Saturdays will each receive a voucher worth Dhs150 to spend at the luxurious spa in Address Dubai Mall.

The voucher is redeemable on any treatment or service, which includes signature rituals, aromatherapies, massages, facials and body treatments, carried out by an expert team using world-class products.

The spas at Address Hotels are known for their premium design, talented therapists and luxurious products so you know you’re going to leave the experience feeling pampered and rejuvenated.

Seven Sisters has a busy line-up of events throughout the week, but you’ll need to book a table on either a Monday or Tuesday to receive the voucher. For every booking now at Seven Sisters, the venue does require guests to order food.

On Tuesdays they have a ‘Vibes and Views’ ladies’ night with Luv Events where girls can also get three selected drinks with mixed food platter for Dhs100 and unlimited drinks with a food selection for Dhs200.

At Antika Bar, you need to book a table on a Saturday to get your vouchers. Saturdays at Antika are dedicated to live music with regular performances from musical artists including Wadih Ghosn and Farah Nakhoul.

The Spa at Address Dubai Mall, 3rd Floor, open daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 438 8888. addresshotels.com