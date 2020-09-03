Sponsored: Get back on track with these amazing deals from Atlantis, The Palm’s award-winning ShuiQui Spa…

All the perks

With one, three, six and 12-month memberships available – plus a 70 per cent discount when you sign up for a year – not only will you enjoy the benefits of a state-of-the-art gym, but a host of other benefits, too.

Members will receive unlimited access to the fitness centre including lockers, towels and water, usage of wellness facilities including steam, sauna, Jacuzzi and laconium chairs in the men’s area as well as an InBody professional body composition analyser every month and one personal training per each signed month so you can set your fitness goals.

What’s more, ShuiQi Fitness & Spa will ensure you maximise your ‘me’ time with wellness add-ons including a signature Comfort Zone massage once a month, a relaxing Underwater Yoga session once a month, as well visits to Atlantis’ enviable Royal pool and beach – the perfect backdrop to snap photos of your new and improved body.

To top it all off, those who sign up for membership will also receive amazing discounts on all spa treatments, retail, personal training sessions and watersport activities.

An all-encompassing fitness and wellness package, never has there been a better way to re-boot your body, mind and soul.

Start your membership from as little as Dhs995 a month for singles and Dhs1,690 for couples with the ‘Kick-Fit’ package or commit your body to long term results that make a real difference.

The big freeze

Jump on celebrity trend Cryotherapy with the spa’s brand new ‘cold room.’ Using a -125°C temperature chamber, this is the best way to beat the summer heat with health benefits including weight loss, anti-ageing, improved circulation and quicker injury recovery.

One session costs just Dhs350 and the more sessions you book, the bigger the discount.

ShuiQi Spa, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. For more information call (04) 426 1020.atlantis.com/dubai/shuiqi-spa-and-fitness/shuiqi-fitness