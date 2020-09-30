Sponsored: Overdue some time out? You don’t have to travel for a wellness retreat – there’s a brilliant new well-being programme just launched right here in Dubai

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai has teamed up with renowned skincare brand Subtle Energies to launch a new wellness programme called Reenergise & Reset, designed for those looking to restore physical, mental and emotional well-being. The highly-curated programme is founded on two pillars – Reenergise and Reset – each with specific plans and results, and ranging from a full-day retreat to a comprehensive three-day programme, conducted in The Spa’s calm and peaceful surroundings.

Pillar 1: Reenergise

You don’t have to disappear for weeks at a time to really chill out. A day is all you need at The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. ‘Reenergise’ focuses on detoxification, reduces fatigue, and supports a healthier immune response. With nutritional consultations, PT sessions at the cutting-edge Fitness Centre, a 90-minute de-stressing Deep Relief massage, and a cleansing plant-based lunch menu, guests will rejuvenate the body and invigorate the mind.

A day can make all the difference, but if that feels too short, try embarking on the three-day programme, where you’ll benefit from an extended wellness journey and a bespoke Subtle Energies prescription kit for a lasting effect.

Pillar 2: Reset

Reset restores emotional balance and helps to alleviate anxiety. Guests will start with a specialised Pranayama breathwork before drifting into a restful Sleep Support treatment. The programme includes guided meditations, restorative yoga exercises along with nutritional consultations, and a nourishing plant-based lunch menu. Those opting for three days will enjoy deeply revitalising therapies that bring guests further out of that constant state of tension and into a state of relaxation and repair, reducing any signs of stress or anxiety.

The Spa’s team of highly trained therapists and wellness specialists will guide guests on this distinctively therapeutic journey, making them feel entirely recharged and full of vitality. After all, even the busiest and most important of us can take 24 hours out of our schedules once in a while, right?

Prices for ReEnergise & ReSet start from Dhs1,750 for one day and Dhs3,500 for three days.

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, daily 9am to 9pm. mandarinoriental.com/dubai/jumeira-beach/luxury-spa/treatments-menu

Images: Supplied