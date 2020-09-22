It’s been a while since we saw the Dubai skies illuminated…

If you’ve missed the fireworks that used to take place in Dubai every so often, we have banging news for you, as there’s a firework display taking place this month in September.

Dubai Home Festival runs from Thursday September 24 to Saturday October 10 and Dubai will be celebrating the opening day of the event by illuminating the night sky with a breath-taking firework session.

The celebratory fireworks will take place at Dubai Festival City Mall at the Festival Bay at 9pm.

What is Dubai Home Festival?

Now in its second season, Dubai Home Festival celebrates the emirate’s unique furniture scene.

Expect great discounts from leading brands, raffles, special events across the city, workshops, and much more. So, if you’ve been meaning to redecorate, now’s the time to get all that shopping done.

The festival as mentioned begins on September 24, so head on over to Dubai Festival City Mall on opening night to get a bit of shopping done before the firework session.

Remember that malls in Dubai are adhering to the latest guidelines by the UAE government and strict safety rules are in place. Don’t forget your masks and remember to keep your distance while you enjoy the skies light up.

See you there!

Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai, firework display begins at 9pm on Sept 24, Dubai Home Festival runs from Sept 23 to Oct 10. visitdubai.com

Images: provided