Get ready to go down the rabbit hole…

One of Dubai’s most Instagrammable cafes is upping the ante this month, with a special Alice in Wonderland-themed menu. Tania’s Teahouse is embracing the topsy-turvy nature of 2020 by offering the limited-edition dishes and drinks for September, so get in quick if you want to go down the proverbial rabbit hole.

You’ll soon get into the spirit of things with the whimsical Mad Hatters Afternoon Tea, featuring Cheshire Cat cakes, sweets and pastries, and a tier of classic finger sandwiches.

To drink, try the colour-changing Cheshire Cat Iced Tea flavoured with citrus and raspberry, or the sparkling blue Drink Me Up Alice with notes of ginger and coconut.

There’s also a pretty salad of tomatoes, cucumber, feta and a sesame dressing, and the eye-popping Queen of Hearts strawberry shortcake dessert.

Alice in Wonderland Supper Club

If you really want to embrace the whole Eat Me vibe, book in for the Alice in Wonderland Supper Club on September 23. The cafe’s first monthly supper club will feature a five-course menu of dishes inspired by the classic Lewis Carroll tale.

Chef Ricardo has been given carte blanche to get creative in the kitchen, so expect out-of-the-box combinations such as the Tweedledum & Tweedledee, pairing truffle chicken with herb-crusted lamb, or The Red Queen’s Banquet of pan-seared snapper with a dramatic splatter of beetroot puree.

To finish, Ricardo’s Down the Rabbit Hole dessert stars a bright-red mushroom filled with a deconstructed tiramisu and ‘forest floor’ crumble – it’s almost too pretty to eat.

Tania’s Teahouse, Villa 779A, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, daily, 9am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 324 0021. taniasteahouse.com.