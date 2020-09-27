Sponsored: Introducing Lillebake – offering fresh artisanal bread and gluten-free options…

Dubai residents can say goodbye to the days when eating gluten-free baked goods meant choking down a sad, tasteless hunk of cardboard. In fact, there are more top-notch bakeries and restaurants catering to coeliacs than you can shake a gluten-free breadstick at. One exciting new contender to the gluten-free dining scene is Lillebake – a homegrown bakery that is super savvy when it comes to food sensitivities.

What’s on the GF menu?

The menu features a delicious variety of artisanal bread and pastries, the majority of which can be made gluten-free. Just let the Lillebake team know that you’re intolerant to gluten and they will offer up a range of delicious items to choose from.

GF highlights include the cinnamon raisin loaf and the hearty white bread toast. Craving a pizza? Try a gluten-free Focaccia instead. On the menu, you will find mouth-watering flavours that come with toppings of garlic, onions and more for just Dhs20.

Muffins are also available for Dhs5 per piece with fruity flavours available such as blueberry crumble, apple cinnamon, banana nut and more.

Next-day delivery

You can place your Lillebake order via WhatsApp on (052) 3575948 daily from 7am to 10pm or call (04) 5707024 for next-day delivery.

Ripe Market collection

Lillebake also sets up a pop-up stall at all Ripe Markets. Visit them on Fridays and Saturdays at Nakheel Mall, Springs Souk on Fridays, or Times Square Center on Saturdays.

Curbside pick-up

Alternatively, you can visit the Lillebite shop at The Fairways Marketplace in Jumeirah Golf Estates to collect your order.

For more information, visit @_lillebake.