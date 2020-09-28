Sponsored: Opa’s new Greek dishes will put you in holiday mode…

It’s safe to say that 2020 hasn’t been a great year for international travel. If wanderlust has you hanging out for an overseas trip, but your bank balance and safety concerns suggest otherwise, then at least let your restaurant meals take you somewhere incredible.

One of Dubai’s liveliest eateries will whisk you away to Greece, without leaving the city. From the bougainvillea blooms and whitewashed walls that greet you on arrival, to the epic plate-smashing performance every night, Opa promises the energy, culture and cuisine of your favourite Grecian getaway – right here in Dubai.

Just like any good holiday destination, it may be the old favourites that draw you back time and again, but you still want to discover something fresh on each visit. Opa’s hot-off-the-press menu is here to satisfy, packed with ever-popular Greek classics and mouthwatering new creations.

Make the first stop on your culinary journey Opa’s signature tuna tartare starter, served with black truffle, Greek yoghurt, confit shallot and crisp koulouri bread.

For hot starters, set your sights on the all-new Opa manti. These braised wagyu and feta dumplings are served with garlic yoghurt and coriander pesto, for a dish that is both comforting and contemporary.

No trip to Greece is complete without indulging in a souvlaki – and Opa’s latest addition to the main menu is sure to leave lasting memories. The wagyu souvlaki combines premium grade 8 Australian wagyu with capers and cauliflower puree, for a modern take on a Greek favourite.

Finish your night on a high with the theatrical plate-smashing of the legendary Zorba dance, and the unique Armenoville dessert, a heady combination of vanilla semifreddo, raspberries, almonds, chocolate sauce and orange zest.

Don’t want the night to end? We don’t blame you… keep the Greek party spirit alive with a drink in the elegant Opa bar.

Opa, 1st Level, Fairmont Dubai, World Trade Centre, Dubai. Sun to Wed 7pm to 2am, Thu and Fri 7pm to 3am, Sat 7pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 357 0557‬. opadubai.com