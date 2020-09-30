Sponsored: Luxurious stays without much to pay…

One thing that 2020 has taught us, is to appreciate the beauty that’s in our own back yard. Places like Le Meridien Al Aqah in Fujairah, a sparkling touristic gem set between the Hajar Mountains and the Indian Ocean.

Escape

It’s more than just postcard-perfect views though, there’s adventure too. Set along a gorgeous stretch of private beach, the hotel operates a wide variety of fitness activities and watersports.

If you’re looking for zero chill on your vacation, Le Meridien Al Aqah can offer you boating, kayaking, scuba diving and snorkeling, squash, tennis volleyball, water-skiing, surfing and table tennis.

The resort’s Baywatch Village also boasts the largest swimming pool on the East Coast and it comes with its own swim-up bar.

And there’s no better time of year to take the scenic drive down to Fujairah, the daytime temperatures are perfect for making the most of the great outdoors.

If you’re in need of a ‘vitamin sea’ pick me up, it’s also worth noting Le Meridien Al Aqah guarantees that their spacious rooms come with a sea view. And you can’t put a price on waking up to lapiz blues each morning.

Stay

Or rather you can, and because the hotel has extended it’s popular ‘Welcome Back’ promotion until January 2021 the price is probably a lot less than you think. There’s 25 per cent off the best available rate for Marriott Bonvoy Members (and it’s free to sign up), or 15 per cent off for non members.

Need a working from home upgrade? They’re also running a ‘Work Anywhere Stay Pass’ — which gets you breakfast, the use of a room, and all the facilities between 6am and 6pm, all for just Dhs550.

Indulge

Foodies will find six bars and eateries to explore at Le Meridien Al Aqah, including the enduringly romantic, waterfront Gonu Bar & Grill. This signature brasserie dishes up precision-charred seafood and premium cuts.

Enjoy the aromatic wonders of the East at Indian-Thai eatery, Taste, Sapore features the finest of modern Italian cuisine, Views is the resort’s all-day dining outlet, and there’s the Beach bar to make sure you stay well-watered whilst you soak up the Fujairan sun.

Get those bags packed, whack on the sunnies, load up the car, stay in the slow lane and enjoy the views. You’re on holiday.

Le Meridien Al Aqah, Fujairah, Anajaimat – Dibba Rd. Tel: (09) 244 9000, book now on lemeridien-alaqah.com

