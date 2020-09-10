Get ready for a new kind of nightlife experience…

It’s been a while since we were able to talk about where to go out in Dubai, and now we’re pleased to announce that two of our favourite nightlife venues are set to make a comeback.

Toy Room Dubai has already opened its doors ready to welcome guests back in a safe and sanitised manor. The popular hotspot has reorganised its venue to make more space for tables, for guests to come and enjoy food, drinks and music.

You can still expect a fun and lively atmosphere, but in a more socially distant lounge setting. Even resident DJs Brooklyn, It’s Junior J and DJ Flipp Side are back ready to raise the roof every single week.

On the food front, you can expect to find all your favourite dishes, from chicken gyoza and wagyu beef sliders to California sushi rolls and sweet potato fries.

Reservations are essential so if you’re planning to head down there be sure to call ahead beforehand. Toy Room is open now every Thursday and Friday night from 11pm to 4am, with more nights coming soon.

In more nightlife news, Soho Garden will also be making its return with a similar lounge vibe as Toy Room. Exact details around the opening are yet to be revealed but teasers on its social media pages promise that the ‘new Soho’ will open soon.

Guests at both venues can expect a more paired-back vibe than previously, however there will still be plenty of great music, tasty food, flowing drinks and late nights.

Toy Room DXB, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, Thursdays and Fridays, 11pm to 4am. Tel: 052 463 3338. @toyroomdxb