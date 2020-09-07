There’s no need to sign up or pay for a subscription…

We’re probably not alone in saying that Netflix pretty much took over our life at one point during lockdown this year. If you’re one of the strong ones who fought against the endless movie marathons and bing-watching series’, well done you.

If the reason that you didn’t immediately sign up for a subscription the minute the world came to a stop though, was so that you can save money for more important things, now we have some news for you. Netflix has announced that it will be offering many of its popular and well-loved films and TV shows for free.

There’s no need to sign up, no need to pay for a subscription, and you don’t even have to give your email address. Just choose what you want to watch (which can sometimes take longer than the actual viewing process), and then hit play.

Netflix Originals refers to the content created by and played exclusively on Netflix. This include smash hit shows such as Stranger Things, Love is Blind, Elite and Our Planet, as well as movies with big Hollywood stars including Sandra Bullock in Bird Box and Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston in Murder Mystery.

To get unlimited access to Netflix’s full catalogue of movies, documentaries, TV shows and kids’ content, you will need to sign up for a paid subscription. Plans range from Dhs29 to Dhs56 per month, which will give you access to the streaming service across multiple devices.

There’s many different ways to watch Netflix. You can download the app to your smart phone or tablet, watch it on your laptop or computer, play it from your smart TV or even on a projector (our personal favourite option). You can also download shows to watch when you don’t have access to an internet connection, such as when you’re travelling.

