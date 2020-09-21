In celebration of mum…

Where would we be without our mums? For starters, probably not here. Our lives are only possible because they’ve handed over valuable anatomical real estate for nine months.

And Mother’s Day is a great gesture, but if you feel like they deserve more year-round demonstrations of appreciation, you’re not alone. Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa has got some ‘words for your mother’ on this subject, a trio of deals, that help say ‘mama we love you’.

Mummy hours by the pool

Splash the matriarchy! From Sundays to Thursdays, between 8am and 3pm mums get an exclusive pool pass price of Dhs70, which also includes one soft drink. And kids under six get in free.

Mummy hours at The Lounge

Rolling green views and big breakfast action are available exclusively to mums. There are breakfast pastries, overnight oats and berries, granola, mushrooms and bacon mini quiche, mini egg muffins, with tea, coffee, fresh juices and smoothies to sip. And it’s just Dhs125 for two adults.

Pizza, pint & pool

So this one isn’t exclusive to mothers, but it does represent a good way to wind down after a long week of hard mumming. Between 1pm and 5pm on Saturdays you can get a pizza, two pints from Sacci, alongside pool access between 1pm and 5pm for just Dhs225 per adult, or Dhs105 for kids.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl. Tel: (02) 616 9999, @westinabudhabi