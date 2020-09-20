The news that Abu Dhabi spas could reopen, was definitely one of the highlights of last week…

With the city’s spas closed as part of pandemic protocol, we were running out of anxiety storage space in our shoulders.

But last week, the steamy vapours descended on our emirate once more. The air filled with the faint hint of eucalyptus. Spas, in five-star hotels, had been given the green light to resume services.

Of course with big returns, come big responsibilities, and there are a bunch of new rules that all reopening spas must abide by.

But that’s fine, all that’s important is that spas are — like the place we most need some deep tissue attention — back.

And Edition Spa, at The Abu Dhabi Edition was one of the first we’ve seen, throwing its hat back into the hammam with some exciting ‘welcome back’ packages. Including:

All sesssions begin with a traditional Himalayan Singing Bowl experience and hand-blended tonics, warming teas and light refreshments.

Glow-getter

The 60-minute signature massage, now comes with a free upgrade to a 90-minute session, when reserving for between 10am and 3pm any day of the week.

Dhs495

Skinsational

Deep Cleansing Facial, with a choice of complimentary back and shoulder massage or Healing Sound Therapy.

Dhs600 per person

Spa & sun-seekers

A day of relaxation and sunshine for friends or couples. Included in the package is a 60-minutes Couples Massage (now upgradable to 90-minutes), and pool access.

Dhs990 per couple

Just the two of us

60-minutes of Couples Healing Sound Therapy followed by light refreshments in a private suite.

Dhs495 per couple

Yoga retreat

A private yoga session featuring sound therapy, followed by a relaxing unwind by the pool.

Dhs300 per person / Dhs600 per couple

Images: Provided