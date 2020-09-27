Sponsored: The German festival of food and hops is coming to this Abu Dhabi wunder-bar…

We always look forward to Oktoberfest, there are few food festivals that spark quite the same joy. München our way through authentic European meats, and swinging a stein of hops to the sound of a Bavarian oompah band.

And it feels more appropriate than ever this year, because 2020 really has been the wurst.

It’s a passion shared by The Retreat at The Westin Abu Dhabi, who are hosting a special ‘Taste of Oktoberfest’ menu, available throughout peak lederhosen season — from September 30 to October 18.

Entry to this popular feasr is absolutely free and seated on a first-come, first-served basis — so make sure you head down early.

From schnitzel to strudel

Fans of fine European fare can choose from a stunning collection of Germanic gastronomy, with prices starting from just Dhs45.

There are pretzel baskets, stockpiles of sauerkraut, chili cheese krainer sausages, grilled currywurst, roast chicken, dumplings, and, crucially — Viennese schnitzel.

Damen und herren can get to sharin’ Bavarian charcuterie platers, traditional white sausage, grilled bratwurst, barbequed ribs and the ultimate Deutsche dessert, apple strudel.

And it wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without a tankard of German hops, to wash it all down.

The sound of Munich

The hills… OK, golf course fairways will be alive with the sound of Munich — thanks to the atmospheric backdrop of traditional Bavarian oompah music.

Guests can choose to sit inside, or in the breezy outdoor seating space and soak up that sybaritic atmosphere.

The Retreat at The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, September 30 to October 18, free entry, prices from Dhs45. Tel: (02) 616 9999, marriott.com

