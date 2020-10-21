If you’re looking to branch out from the traditional dining circuit and meet other die-hard food fans, this could be just the ticket…

What’s On Award-winning Balkan bistro 21grams has just announced the launch of its new supper club series – Social club // LOCAL 21 – which will takes places bi-monthly from Wednesday, October 28. Here’s what you need to know…

When: Twice a month, on Wednesdays with two seatings available at 6.30pm and 9pm. The first dining experience on Wednesday October 28 is hosted by foodie personality Moreish by K. Kunwal Safdar will share her passion of Punjab and Persian cuisine, creating dishes that evoke a sense of nostalgia for healthy, home-cooked meals.

Where: Bi-monthly dinners are held inside the gorgeous surroundings of 21grams Balkan Bistro.

Cost: A spot at the Social club // LOCAL 21 supper club costs Dhs300 for a multi-course dinner with signature mocktails. Prices may vary in the future depending on the evening.

Why you should join: Owner Stasha Toncev, a lady who is swiftly becoming Dubai’s culinary sweetheart, and 21grams chef Urosh, join forces with local, homegrown stars including farmers such as The Mattar Farm, talented at-home chefs and local foodie personalities such as The Curry Bureau, and this month’s Moreish by K to host a series of intimate, multi-course dinners inside the café’s cosy bistro. The meals are prepared in an environment that is warm and genuine, giving guests the opportunity to connect with other like-minded folks. Toncev says: “We want to support the local community by discovering the next best thing, tasting new and exciting flavours, and ultimately meet new people.”

How to join: Reservations are essential. For more information or to book, call +971 (050) 8415021.

21grams Balkan Bistro, Park Regis Boutique Hotel, Dubai. 21grams.me