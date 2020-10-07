7 amazing things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend

There’s a world of amazing open to you this weekend…

Thanks for tuning into our weekly pick of weekend adventures, this is what needs to go in your diary over the next few days.

Thursday, October 8

1. Catch all the big screen’s big action this weekend



At the cinema this week (actual) original gangster, Robert De Niro stars in The War with Grandpa, a comedy which pits an ageing family patriarch (De Niro) against his grandson, after they’re forced to share a room with ‘insufficient room for activities’. Greenland, an apocalyptic look at what a meteor strike (and the climax of 2020) might be like starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin. And Unhinged, where Russel Crowe experiences a bout of severe road rage, and can’t quite ‘let it go’.

Book now on uae.voxcinemas.com

2. Catch amazing savings with Velocity’s IPL deals For the duration of the IPL season, Velocity Sports Bar, located in the Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi is banging drink and snack deals for six. Thursday’s match sees Sunrisers Hydrabad take on Kings XI Punjab. The venue will be fielding all the big match action on its huge screen, and you can catch select matchday drinks from just Dhs24 with their 3pm until close happy hour. During the games, there’s also 20 per-cent off the non-happy hour beverages. And over the course of IPL 2020’s six weeks, a special Indian snack menu will be available. Velocity, Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Al Tibbiya. Tel: (02) 304 7777, @marriottdowntownad

Friday, October 9

3. The great Pinkathlon

Since its inception in 2012, the annual Zayed Sports City Pink Run has raised over Dhs350,000 for Pinktober causes. It’s the largest charitable running event in the UAE and attracted just shy of 2,000 runners last year. Despite some changes this year, required for public safety amid a pandemic, the core spirit of what it’s all about still burns as brightly. Participants in the run, which is operated in partnership with the Al Jalila Foundation and Brest Friends, will pull their running shoes on for a socially distanced run and, whilst we all know it’s not the main motivation, it’s still nice to receive the commemorative t-shirt and medal. And if you’re still steering clear of crowds altogether, there’s a virtual 1K-a-day Pink Run that you can sign up for and track on the link below too (Dhs90).

Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, October 9, Dhs90-180, register at inphota.com

4. Tayo’y magsaya

Yas Waterworld is bringing back its popular themed Kabayan Nights. Because there ain’t no party like a Pinoy pool party. It’s a fully filipino fiesta set in the poolscape of the capital’s favourite waterpark, just Dhs75 to get in and the wild times rage from 6pm to 11pm. This month Kabayan Nights will take place Friday October 9. In addition to all the fun of the park’s rides and attractions, sanitised headsets will be handed out so visitors can enjoy a silent disco, the Splash Squad will be putting on a specially choreographed performance, alongside a selection of authentic Filipino dishes to dive into.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Fri October 9, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs75. Tel: (02) 414 2000 , book on yaswaterworld.com

5. La vie en rose

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi’s Latest Recipe Friday brunch is turning a dashing shade of pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Despite offering packages from just Dhs119 (for the soft option), there’ll be weekly donations to the cause. Pile up your plate from the live cooking stations and graze the special Pinktober selection, in what is an undoubtedly worthy commitment to ethical brunching.

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, brunch takes place at Latest Recipe on Friday between 12.30pm and 3.30pm, from Dhs119. Tel: (02) 644 6666, marriott.com

Saturday, October 10

6. An evening feast from the east

Head to Li Jiang for a very special sort of brunch. Chef Chung has selected a line-up of the very best Southeast Asia street-vendor flavours, including Korean Barbecue, sushi and fried noodles. There’s also a range of exotic, Asian-inspired drinks.

Li Jiang, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, choose three hours between 5pm and 11pm, soft package Dhs215, house Dhs340, bubbles Dhs465. Tel: (02) 818 8888

7. Harry Potter and the garden theatrics

The 2020 winter season Umm Al Emarat Park’s Cinema in the Park begins this weekend and with evening temperatures now mild and balmy it’s come at the perfect time. On Thursday you can catch modern animated classics, Small Foot (6.30pm) and Moana (8.30pm). Friday’s night line up includes Pete’s Dragon (6.30pm) alongside Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (8.30pm). And it’s Zootopia (6.30pm) and Cinderella (8.30pm) on Saturday.

Located at Umm Al Emarat Park, ummalemaratpark.ae

Images: Provided/Getty