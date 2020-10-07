What’s On in Abu Dhabi this weekend…

Autumn is well and truly upon us now and it’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy the best this bountiful city has to offer. Head below for this week’s collection of Abu Dhabi ideas, inspiration and Instagrammable adventures.

Thursday, October 15

Food truck on the terrace

Like the changing colour of trees, there are certain signs tell us, the seasons are-a-changing. The opening up of terrace space is one of our favourites, like the one at PJ O’Reilly’s which conveniently comes with its own food truck action. The Irish bar is promising Galway level craic along with ever-changing themed a la carte delights served straight outta the truck, with dishes starting at Dhs25.

PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Food Truck A La Carte every Thu 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (02) 674 2020, marriott.com

More Oktoberfest deals for you to Munchen

Head to Hemmingway’s Garden at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, for a late round of Oktoberfest merriment. Enjoy a Europen feast of traditional German cuisine, alongside sparkling deals on hops (from Dhs24).

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Oct 15 to Oct 24 4pm to 1am daily. Tel: (02) 692 4247, radissonhotels.com

A happy little guaccident

We don’t need much excuse to tuck into a burrito, but we’ve got a big one this weekend. Taqado has launched a new deal which puts everyone’s favourite Mexican sandwich in your possession, on the 15th of every month, for just Dhs15. Available on dine-in and take-way meals. Happy Burrito day Abu Dhabi.

Offer available in Galleria Mall, Yas Mall, and The Mall World Trade Center store

Friday, October 16

Night swimming just got a little more lit

The Yas Waterworld Neon Nights series is back. In what is quite possibly the ultimate after-dark water park glow-up, guests will be able to plug in from 10am, but things start to amp-up after sundown with a neon-lit splash session until 10pm. In addition to the illuminated kaleidoscopic visuals, there’s a silent disco and neon-themed snacks for the whole family to enjoy.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, October Neon Nights take place on Fri October 16 and 23, Dhs250. Advance reservation is essential, including for Annual Pass holders, tickets yaswaterworld.com

A tale of tapas and two-for-ones

Up on the 19th floor of the iconic leaning Andaz Capital Gate tower, there’s a brand new tapas bar, and it’s packing some big carnival vibes. The chic lounge-style eatery offers small Spanish-American style platters, filled with Latin flair and flavours. There’s the signature house-made guac; seabass ceviche; tuna, crab & octopus tostada; beef rib arepa with avocado; Argentinian empanadas; patatas bravas; deep fried calamari and more. Their double daily happy hour is also pretty loco. They’ve got a buy-one-get-one-free offer on ALL beverages-by-the-glass (and that includes their sophisticated signature blended sips) between 5pm and 7pm every single day.

Rayana, 19th Floor Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, next to Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, open noon to 11pm daily. Tel: (02) 596 1234, @andazabudhabi

Saturday, October 17

The Scoot motto — always be prepared

This week, the Integrated Transport Centre in AbuDhabi (ITC) has announced that e-Scooter rental companies can resume business in the capital. Before hopping on your eco-hog you’re advised as always to make sure you’re wearing safety equipment, which has traditionally meant helmet and padding, but now also includes a face mask. Last year we reported on a new app that had been launched to help people with scooter rentals. Circ allows you to locate and pay for scooter rentals via your smart phone, with charges from as little as Dhs3 per ride (that’s the unlocking fee, it’s a further Dhs1 per minute afterwards).

Find out more and access app downloads at Circ.com

This Saturday brunch is Peking our interest

Where all our dim sum fans at? Rosewood’s Chinese restaurant, Dai Pai Dong has a three-hour seated Yum Cha adventure available on Saturdays. Chow your way through delicate aromatic pastry parcels, cooked meats and appropriately yum desserts.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, promotion valid any three consecutive hours between 12pm-9pm on Sat, Dhs268 for soft package, Dhs388 for house. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Images: Provided/Getty