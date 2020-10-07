Sponsored: Tapas bar, Rayana is bringing some real Latin fuego to the capital’s dining scene…

Up on the 19th floor of the iconic leaning Andaz Capital Gate tower, there’s a brand new tapas bar, and it’s packing some big carnival vibes.

The chic lounge-style eatery offers small Spanish-American style platters, filled with Latin flair and flavours.

There’s the signature house-made guac; seabass ceviche; tuna, crab & octopus tostada; beef rib arepa with avocado; Argentinian empanadas; patatas bravas; deep fried calamari and more.

Those with space left for sweets can round the party off in style. The house churros come paired with dulce de leche and chocolate sauce, or there’s an opportunity to discover the grand dame of Northern Spanish dessert, the Basque Cheesecake.

Head Chef at Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Martim Maita says “We have married food, drink and music from Spain and Latin America to transport guests to a relaxed and unpretentious space where they can have fun and feel like they belong”

Just in to beber

The blended beverage menu is inspired by Latin and European epicurean fancy too, and includes everyone’s favourite fiesta sips.

Their double daily happy hour is also pretty loco. They’ve got a buy-one-get-one-free offer on ALL beverages-by-the-glass between 5pm and 7pm every single day.

Loving the vistas

There’s indoor and outdoor seating for year-round, all-climate, convenience.

And it’s up on the 19th floor, so if you distract yourself from the buzz of the bar for a few moments and find your way to a viewpoint at twilight, you’ll be rewarded with dramatic sundowner views of Abu Dhabi’s cityscape and the Arabian Gulf.

Rayana, 19th Floor Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, next to Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, open noon to 11pm daily. Tel: (02) 596 1234, @andazabudhabi

Images: Provided