It’s one of Ibiza’s best known venues, famed for its huge pool parties and legendary champagne spray shows and now it’s official: World-famous beach club O Beach Ibiza (to be known in the city as O Beach Dubai) is set to open in Dubai in Autumn 2021.

In a huge reveal today, Tuesday, March 16, O Beach Dubai has announced that it will open on Palm Jumeirah’s hot new beach destination West Beach in just a few months’ time. With incredible views of the Dubai Marina skyline, this is set to be the hottest new place to party.

When it opens, you’ll find the day-to-night beach venue in front of the upcoming Seven Tides hotel and residences, and next to Fairmont, The Palm. The huge 6000 square metre space will boast a 600 square metre swimming pool and all of those signature O Beach Ibiza aesthetics: think white, blue and orange.

O Beach Ibiza is famous across the globe with celebrities and sun seekers alike. Visitors to O Beach Dubai can expect that same party vibe with incredible acrobat shows and circus style stunts, plus a plethora of DJs (when entertainment is once again permitted).

Alongside a glittering pool and luxurious swathe of sandy beach, the new beach club will have plenty of day beds and beach cabanas, as well as four bars and a restaurant offering its visitors indoor seating and outdoor seating on the terrace.

In the exciting reveal on O Beach Dubai’s Instagram stories, it shows the location (currently under construction) as well as renders showing what the venue will eventually look like. As well as two different pools, there will be a garden and VIP area, with palm trees dotted around.

We’ve also got a look at the new restaurant, decked out in the same O Beach Ibiza orange and white hues with cool light features and green foliage on the ceiling. The restaurant is set to serve up a Mediterranean fusion menu.

We can’t wait to check it out…

O Beach Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opening Autumn 2021. @obeachdubai

Images: Provided