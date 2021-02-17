It’s the latest addition to Dubai’s incredible dining scene…

Dubai is famed for its diverse dining scene, from cute health cafes to world-renowned restaurants and venues with celebrity chefs at the helm. Soon, we’re set to be treated to a brand new fine-dining concept.

Clay is the name of the Japanese-Peruvian themed restaurant which is slated to open around the JBR/Marina/Bluewaters area in October 2021. Clay restaurant currently exists in Bahrain, so we’ve got a good idea of what we can expect for the new venue.

The cuisine to be served at the new restaurant is called ‘Nikkei’ which is also the name of the group of Japanese people who settled in Peru over one hundred years ago. The dishes combine flavours and inspiration from both cultures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clay Bahrain (@clay.bahrain)

Fine-dining is evident from the images online and on Instagram of Clay Bahrain, with dishes and cocktails resembling works of art. For raw-lovers here is plenty on the menu, from sushi to tartare and maki, plus sashimi, nigiri and more.

For mains, dishes include options from the barbecue and grill or cooked in the traditional Japanese style of robatayaki. Drinks and cocktails appear to be an art all of their own with some seriously unique blends of flavours.

The interiors of Clay Bahrain restaurant also look to be inspired by Japan and Peru, with clay-coloured seating, beached woods and marbled table tops. Unsurprisingly, uplifting leafy plants are a big feature, even hanging from the ceilings.

Whilst we don’t know exactly where the new venue is going to be, we’ll be sure to keep you updated…

Clay Dubai, October 2021…

Images: Clay Bahrain