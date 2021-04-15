It looks so cool…

Dubai’s famous food and beverage scene is ever-evolving, with exciting new venues opening up often. For those who are looking for a new slice of culture, Australian-born restaurant Hunter & Barrel is now open in Dubai.

The stunning new venue opened on April 14 at Vida Emirates Hills, near JLT, and where it’s serving up signature smoky meat and barrel-aged craft beverages. It also doubles up as a remote working space, offering up five coffees for Dhs45 throughout the day.

The space is beautiful, with striking features such as a huge wooden sculpture over the bar, a glowing stag wall hanging, leafy green foliage and it draws inspiration from local customs like traditional Arabic fishing nets. Instagram, here we come.

Hunter & Barrel is comprised of a spacious dining room and adjoining full-service bar, two private dining spaces for groups and gatherings, and in-venue entertainment spaces for live DJ sets and sports, with a terrace set to open later on.

Aside from cool decor, it’s Hunter & Barrels’ signature form of cooking which sets it aside from others. Renowned in Australia for its charcoal roasted meats and vegetables, it will be bringing its expertise to Dubai.

Dishes will include starters such as open fire prawns and smoky chicken wings. There will also be salads and burgers too. Hunter & Barrel will also be serving up its token charcoal skewers, served with potato wedges or house salads.

For those who are serious about their steak, check out the Steak Programme menu, boasting fillet, rump, sirloin and rib-eye, a 1.3kg tomahawk or 700g angus t-bone. All steaks are either grain fed, CAB prime or wagyu.

Alongside an extensive drinks menu, Hunter & Barrel will serve barrel-aged drinks matured in an in-venue cellar, eight different types of beer and sixteen varieties of wine. Children are also welcome with a special ‘Young Hunters’ menu including an array of child-friendly dishes.

Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai, open 11am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. @hunterandbarreluae

Images: Provided