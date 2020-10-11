This special Australian menu is available at Bull & Roo’s Dubai venues for three weeks…

The latest news coming out of Australia hasn’t been great for Aussie expats in Dubai. With travel back to the motherland looking increasingly unlikely until the second half of 2021, we’re all desperate for a taste of home.

Australian-born restaurateur Tom Arnel is coming to the rescue, with an all-new Australian menu in Dubai at Bull & Roo venues. Whether your craving one of your Nanna’s lamingtons, or your Vegemite supply is getting dangerously low, you’ll find comforting Aussie fare at Tom&Serg, The Sum of Us, and Common Grounds.

In launching the menu, Tom said, “We know many of our Australian community including ourselves have not been able to travel home! To cure our homesickness, we’ve launched a menu for the true blue Aussies with all the feels of home. For most of us, it’s been a hard time not being amongst family, so since you can’t get back to Australia, Bull & Roo are bringing Australia to you.

Highlights from the Aussie Nostalgia menu include the classic pub staple of a chicken parma with chips and salad, and the wicked Aussie Benedict for breakfasts. There’s also Vegemite toasties for an old-school blast from the past, and housemade sourdough crumpets slathered in Vegemite and avocado.

Of course, no Australian menu is complete without a serve of lamingtons – and we can vouch that the versions coming out of the Rise & Dawn Bakehouse are infinitely better than the ones from your old tuck shop.

Tom&Serg, Al Qouz, Al Joud Centre, 15A Street, Sun to Thu 8am to 4pm, Fri and Sat 8am to 6pm. Tel: (0)56 474 6812. tomandserg.com

The Sum of Us, Ground Floor, Burj Al Salam Building, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)56 445 7526. thesumofusdubai.com

Common Grounds, Level 2, Mall of the Emirates, daily 9am to 10pm, tel: (0)50 478 1094. DIFC, Balcony Level 2, Building 5, daily 8am to 5pm, tel: (0)56 411 0634. JLT, Almas Tower, daily 8am to 6pm, tel: (0)56 411 0637. commongroundsdubai.com