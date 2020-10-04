Sometimes, you just need a fun fitness challenge to set you on the right path. These three studios in Dubai launch new challenges this month…

Goals. Everyone loves them. Try on one of these for size. There’s a seven-day Hell Week at Barry’s; a two-week spin and food plan at Crank or the eight-week challenge at F45. Which one are you signing up for?

CRANK

What is it? Crank and shred with Matter Nutrition Round 2

When does it start? October 4 to 17

How much does it cost? Dhs1,900

Part workout, part rave, part life coaching session, Crank has become the place in Dubai to spin. This month, Crank has teamed up with Matter Nutrition meal plans for a special two-week challenge. Complete 10 Crank classes in 14 days and receive two meals per day (from Sun to Thur). The challenge costs Dhs1,900 and finishers receive exclusive “Khalas, workout done!” jumpers.

Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. crank-fit.com

Barry’s

What is it? Hell Week

When does it start? October 11 to 18

How much does it cost? Dhs450

The Barry’s formula combines 25 minutes of treadmill-based cardio with 25 minutes of weight work on the floor (switching constantly between both), to create one of the most gruelling – and effective – 50-minute workouts of your life. Then there’s Hell Week, seven savage workouts in seven days. Talk about a HIIT marathon. Good luck.

Two locations: Dubai Marina and Central Business Towers (DIFC). barrys.com

F45

What is it? The F45 Challenge

When does it start? October 26 to December 9

How much does it cost? Dhs1,600 for newbies. Prices vary for members.

You may have overheard your colleagues bragging about it, or you’ve seen the unbelievable before and after pictures on Instagram, or maybe one of your fitness-obsessed friends is always trying to drag you to a class – but what is F45? The group training phenomenon, which started in Australia just 8 years ago, is taking over the world, with hundreds of franchises across the globe (with three in Dubai alone). The stripped-back studios offer functional training sessions which last for 45 minutes – think high intensity circuit training that includes lifting, squatting, jumping, biking and a whole lot of burpees. Every class is different and you can opt for some high energy cardio, or a muscle-quivering strength training session. Either way, you’re going to sweat. A lot. And then, there’s the F45 Challenge. For eight weeks, you follow a meal plan, track your progress, attend your chosen studio at least three times a week and watch yourself transform into an F45 athlete.

F45 Jumeirah Beach, f45training.ae