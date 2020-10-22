Who says ladies’ nights have to be prim and proper?

Looking for a new spot to have that long overdue (or weekly) catch up with the girls? Why not shake up the usual ladies’ night status quo and head to Brass Monkey every Wednesday, to check out their cool new ladies’ night offer?

Not just any old ladies’ night with unlimited drinks and a few bites to eat, Brass Monkey is an adults’ playground with so much to do. Throw it back with old-school arcade games such as Pac Man, challenge each other at pool or indulge in a game of bowling.

From 5pm to midnight every Wednesdays, girls can sip on four selected drinks and tuck into two dishes from a special ladies menu, which includes beef chilli nachos, upside-down gyozas and an all-American style banana split. All for Dhs119.

For your four beverages, you can choose from selected house wines or try one of the specially-curated cocktails, the fun names of which are That’s So Girly, The Right Path and I Don’t think This Is Soda.

The pool tables at the venue are free for anyone to use, however you’ll need to pay for bowling and playing the arcade games. Upon arrival, all you need to do is purchase a Dhs100 game card which are utilized on a tap-to-use basis.

So what can you expect from Brass Monkey? The huge venue is set over two floors and offers its visitors loads of nostalgic fun. Even if you’re not there to play the games, you can enjoy a lively venue and cool bar area with live music whilst you socialise.

The venue boasts two restaurants – one American-style, aptly named Americana, and the other, Bushido is a pan-Asian eatery. The 12-pin bowling alley is the biggest of its kind in Dubai, and you’ll find old-school games downstairs, plus a dedicated arcade upstairs.

Let the fun begin…

Ladies Night, Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Wednesdays 5pm to midnight, Dhs119, play cards start from Dhs100 and don’t expire. @brassmonkeysocial

Images: Provided