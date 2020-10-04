It’s that time of year again…

Alfresco season is finally upon us and that means that we’re taking drinking, dining and socialising outdoors once again. A ladies’ night is a bonafide Dubai institution, with plenty of amazing deals for the girls.

We’ve rounded up some beautiful Dubai restaurants with equally gorgeous terraces where you and your girlfriends can enjoy a catch up at a ladies’ night…

Palm Bay

What’s the deal: Two complimentary beverages and 50 per cent off food

Palm Bay is the tropical new spot that has replaced Ras Beach Vibes on Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah. Expect a whole new look and vibe when you pay it a visit, from the pastel blue parasols and faux-grass on parts of the decking, to the colourful design indoors. Tuesday is ladies’ night, with two complimentary drinks for ladies and 50 per cent off food if you’re hungry.

Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 7pm to 12am. Tel: (0)58 594 1834. @palmbaydxb

Il faro

What’s the deal: Unlimited selected pizza and bubbles Dhs165 ladies, Dhs245 gents

In the mood for Italian? Stunning restaurant, Il Faro is perched next to the sea by Azure Residences on the Palm Jumeirah. Shaped as a lighthouse, with blue and white hues, the ground floor or upper terrace offers its guests some Insta-worthy vistas.

Il Faro, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs165 ladies. Tel: (04) 568 3137. facebook.com/ilfarodxb

Americano

What’s the deal: Three complimentary selected drinks with any food order

For great music, a lively atmosphere and great food, visit speakeasy restaurant Americano on a Monday or a Wednesday. Ladies’ night runs on a Monday and Wednesday, with selected drinks including pink sparkling, aperol spritz and more, when you buy a food item. The terrace spills out onto The Boardwalk at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah, with pretty views of the Madinat’s canals.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Mondays and Wednesdays, from 6pm. Tel: (04) 584 6475. facebook.com/americanodubai

The Scene

What’s the deal: One main course and two hours’ free flow, Dhs149 or Dhs199 for three hours

One of the best things about visiting Pier 7 in Dubai Marina is undoubtedly sitting out on one of the huge wrap-around terraces belonging to one of the restaurants there. One such restaurant is The Scene by Simon Rimmer which has just launched a new ladies’ night which coincides with the official opening of the terrace. Enjoy two or three hours’ free flowing house spirits and sparkling, plus one main course, choosing from Crispy Skinned Salmon’ ‘Seafood Pesto Rigatoni’ ‘Vegan Cajun Cauliflower, Crispy Jerk Chicken and Simon’s Chicken Caesar.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Level 4, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tuesdays, 6pm onwards, from Dhs149. Tel: (04) 422 2328. @thescenebysimonrimmer_dxb

Images: Social / Provided