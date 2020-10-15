Sponsored: The Furusiyya exhibition stares into the past of a compelling warrior creed…

Described by London’s Daily Telegraph as one of the ’50 Greatest Cultural Holidays for 2020′, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s exhibition Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry between East and West in partnership with the prestigious Musée de Cluny, shines a spotlight on a stunning collection of 130 rare artefacts from dual militaristic worlds.

Arabian knights

Visitors have the opportunity to lose themselves in tales of the brave Islamic furusiyya (the Arabic term for horseman) and honour-bound European knights.

With objects and artwork from the East and West placed side by side in the exhibition, we observe the points where their stories merge, and where they stand in conflict.

Unique-peeks

Some of the exhibits are incredibly rare. A defensive pairing on show for example, a shield for both knight and horse, are among just 20 other comparable existing items, scattered throughout the world.

But if you want to catch this window into an enthralling aspect of our past, you’ll have to be fast — the extended exhibition ends its popular run on Sunday October 18.

Adventure awaits

The collection strides beyond stories of religion and duty, war, plunder, nation-building, comradery and courtly love.

It offers answers to big historical questions. What were these cultures of furusiyya and chivalry? How did they begin? What happened when they faced each other in climactic historical periods? And how have chivalric values helped shape the modern cultural landscapes of the East and West.

Those inquiring minds that hold a fascination for history cannot afford to miss this, a regionally unprecedented exhibition, which draws from iconic cultural partners such as Musée de Cluny, Musée du Louvre, The Metropolitan Museum of Arts, Furusiyya Art Foundation among others.

Looking for Louvre

You can find Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island. Admission to the exhibition is free with entry to the museum. Tickets for which are Dhs63 for adults, and under 18s go free. There are also concessions for seniors, military personnel and corporate partners.

Prebooking your visit is absolutely essential.

To celebrate World Teachers Day, school educators get in free for the whole of October. Complimentary admission is also offered to people of determination, certain Museum Membership categories, student pass holders, journalists and select other designations. To book your visit now, head to louvreabudhabi.ae and let the adventure begin.

Images: Provided