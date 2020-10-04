No more excuses. In the run up to the Dubai Fitness Challenge, What’s On explores the fitness scene in Dubai, with 25 new ways to have fun and stay fit…

Hello October! Boy, have we been waiting for you. As we’re finally – thankfully – starting to wave goodbye to what has felt like the longest summer (year?) in history, events are beginning to trickle in – like the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, which kicks off at the end of the month. So, in celebration of all things fitness, we decided it was time to devote an issue to getting active and having fun because now really is the time to get your trainers on and give a new workout a go. Trust us, it is. Fitness studios across the country are doing everything in their power to keep their venues clean and sanitised for our safety. And don’t worry if you’re not feeling in shipshape condition, we’ve got you covered: from where to go, what to do and when to do it – and all of them are pretty good fun. Honest.

Elsewhere in What’s On this month, we size up the international super star fighters at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, including the return of undefeated lightweight champ Khabib for UFC 254 up against Gaethje from the US. Judging by the trash talk on Twitter it’ll be one epic fight. Check out their tale of tape in the issue, too.

And because life is all about balance, we’ve only gone and discovered the best spots in town to have your cake – and eat it. Have a look at our winners – they might just surprise you. Who knew olive oil cake could be so delicious?

Enjoy the issue.

You can flick through the issue here below: