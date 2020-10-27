The two-week festival kicks off on November 15…

A huge wine tasting festival is coming to Dubai next month and you can now purchase tickets to the first lineup of events, with more to be released soon. The Tasting Class will be hosting ‘Dubai Vine Festival’ between November 15 and 28 across a collection of Dubai’s restaurants and bars.

There will be 20 live events over the course of two weeks, and four of them are available to book from today. Places are limited so be sure to get booked in quick to avoid disppointment.

The Meat Co

A meat pairing masterclass will be taking place at The Meat Co in Souk Madinat Jumeirah on Wednesday November 18. For Dhs520 per person, you’ll learn everything there is to know about pairing a great steak with the perfect glass of red. From the marbling to the cooking temperature, guests will enjoy a five-course dinner and take home the knowledge they need to master the art of meat pairing. The Meat Co.’s Group Executive Chef will even guide guests through the meat cut quality and grading systems.

The Meat Co, Souk Madinat, Jumeirah, Wednesday Nov 18, Dhs520. dubaivinefestival.com/meat-pairing-masterclass

Boca

Transport yourself to Catalonia with a traditional Spanish lunch at Boca, DIFC. On Saturday November 21, enjoy a lazy afternoon with authentic Spanish wines and Catalonian food pairings that will make you feel as though your on the cobbled streets of Barcelona. The set menu is priced at Dhs295 per person.

Boca, DIFC, Saturday Nov 21, Dhs295. dubaivinefestival.com/catalunya-wine-dinner

Atelier M

Put your tasting skills to the test at this unique Monte Carlo blind tasting event. Atelier M will be offering a variety of wines and you’ll need to trust your senses to guess the grape variety, region and more. The event is priced at Dhs245 per person and will take place on Monday November 16 and 23.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Monday Nov 16 & Monday Nov 23, Dhs245. dubaivinefestival.com/monte-carlo

Meliá Desert Palm

On Friday November 27, Meliá Desert Palm will host an Argentine Asado (BBQ) experience with a multi-course dinner and Argentinian wine pairing. It’s Dhs350 per person, or upgrade to a staycation with one night in a Palm or Polo Suite, breakfast and two tickets to the event for Dhs1,600 per couple. Guests are invited to come early and enjoy a tour of the stables, the desert sunset and even a spot of polo.

Meliá Desert Palm, Warsan 2, Friday November 27, Dhs350 pp for dinner, Dhs1,600 per couple dinner and staycation. dubaivinefestival.com/argentinean-asado