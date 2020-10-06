The vibrant Mediterranean space has opened in Studio One Hotel…

Dubai Studio City has a new spot for alfresco lounging, found in Studio One Hotel. Cloud Lounge is a brand new concept by Sunset Hospitality, the team who brought you Black Tap, Drift Beach Dubai, Luigia’s and the soon to open Lola’s Taberna.

The space has both indoor and outdoor seating, with Mediterranean-inspired decor, including lemon and orange trees on the terrace and pink floral climbers above the bar. Inside, half-bricked walls are accompanied by mis-matched plates to give a true Med feel.

Chic pastel lounge chairs sit atop Turkish rugs and are separated by clear acrylic dividers. Guests are invited to sit up at a table or on the loungey sofas to tuck into an array of Turkish and Lebanese fusion cuisine. Dishes intended to be traditional are kept that way, while others have been given a unique twist.

Join for drinks and shisha, and you’ll be greeted with a crudité bowl filled with raw veg, and fresh labneh. There’s two varieties of shisha available and a wide selection of flavours, as well as a few signature cocktails on the drinks menu.

There’s a chilled atmosphere throughout the evenings, with a resident DJ on hand to pick up the vibe after dark. Cloud Lounge is found within the vibrant Studio One Hotel, which is also home to Larte, The Maine Street Eatery, El Chapo’s Tacos, Mr Miyagi’s and The Irish Village.

Sunset Hospitality Group’s COO, Naz Hafez, comments: “We offer the tastes, sights and sounds of Turkey and Lebanon through an array of dishes to tempt the palate, a lively and inviting atmosphere for a fun and casual meal and an extensive selection of thirst-quenching beverages.”

Cloud Lounge, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, daily 4pm to 3am. cloud-lounge.com