First stop, the Rooftop at Folly…

If you’re looking for the perfect way to ease into the long weekend in Dubai, we might have just found it… Folly and Publique will be pouring free drinks on arrival this Thursday night – no strings attached.

Two of Souk Madinat Jumeirah’s most popular venues, the restaurants are dusting off the outdoor furniture and reopening their terraces on Thursday evening, just in time for the three-day weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rooftop @folly (@therooftopatfolly) on Oct 26, 2020 at 11:57pm PDT

What’s on offer at Folly?

We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the return of Dubai’s alfresco season than a round of drinks on the Rooftop at Folly as the sun goes down – made even better when that first round is on the house.

Head down to the Rooftop at Folly from 6.30pm on Thursday 29 October, when DJ Conan Liquid will be spinning his signature house tracks, marking a return to his regular weekday slot for the winter months.

At the bar, the team will be only too happy to pour you one of their favourite gin cocktails for free.

The Rooftop at Folly by Nick & Scott, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, one free gin cocktail on arrival, Thu Oct 29, from 6.30pm. Tel: (04) 4380 8535. folly.ae

And what are they pouring at Publique?

On the same night, the Publique team is also coming to the party, as the Alpine-themed bar reopens its view-blessed terrace.

Doors also open here at 6.30pm, when you can enjoy a free Aperol drink on arrival. DJ Ronny Rodrigues (aka Ronzi) will be hitting the decks at 7.30pm, making for a brilliant night that lasts well beyond that first round.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, one free Aperol cocktail on arrival, Thu Oct 29, from 6.30pm. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae