Fiendishly fun Abu Dhabi happenings for the whole fam…

Hey there ghoul-friends, the horror show that is 2020 is now nearing an end, but before it does there’s still time to squeeze in some gourd-times and lift those spirits.

These are all our favourite (g)rave-ups available in Abu Dhabi over the Halloween period.

The UnTwiinkable

The lash kweens of Twiink Studio are hosting a special Halloween event that really puts the ‘scare’ into the incorrect spelling of ‘mascara’. On October 31, there will be a photo booth competition, exciting prizes, and sweet treats, with some exciting games for the kids too. Before the big day, there’s a free go on a lucky dip prize draw with every treatment, and an opportunity to win vouchers up to Dhs100.

Twiink Studio, Al Muneera Beach Plaza, Sat October 31 midday to 7pm. Tel: (058) 589 4465,

Spook-taco-la

Purveyor of awesome Desi-Mex fusion food, Tikka Taco is attempting to balance the scariest festival of the year with some good vibes. There’s 25 per cent off the whole menu when you call 050 229 1245 for delivery, between Thursday October 29 and Saturday October 31. Choose from items like Chicken Biryani Burrito , Butter Chicken Filled Potato Skins, Butter Chicken Nachos, Prawn Biryani Burrito, and Gobi Tacos.

Tikka Taco, Order via their phone service on 050 229 1245, deliveries across Abu Dhabi, 11am to 11pm, Thu Oct 29 to Sat Oct 31, @tikkatacouae

Scavenger haunt

This weekend, October 30 to 31, for the occasion of Halloween, The Galleria mall will be treating kids in two spooktacular ways. First, there’s a little something for every mini cosplay enthusiast in fancy dress that passes by the guest services desk. And there’s the big digital scavenger hunt — children will have to follow clues to track down the location of six spooky characters. After completing the hunt, they’ll be able to redeem a prize from a contactless vending machine.

The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, open Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu & Fri 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 493 7400, @thegalleriauae

Desserted Cart

Local online retailer, DesertCart.ae, has dedicated a section of its (cob)website to all things Halloween. You’ll find fancy-dress options, board games, decorations, candies and more. And for those of you ‘adding to kart’ before October 31, you can get a fangtastic 20 per cent off Halloween-themed items (up to Dhs100) using the promo code HALLOW20Q.

DesertCart.ae, until October 31

Frightmont staycation

If you prefer your chills by the pool rather than up your spine, there’s a spirited brunch and stay deal available at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr this weekend. Family-friendly packages are available from Dhs952 and include your stay, brunch, breakfast and some fun activities.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, bookings only valid for night of October 30, fairmont.com

Dus-haunt Tani brunch

There’s a wicked twist to the Dusit Thani’s buffet brunch this weekend. It’s still a feast combining fare from three epic eateries (Benjarong, Namak by Kunal Kapoor and Urban Kitchen), but now there are added vampires. And if you’re building up a bit of a thirst yourself, you can partake in a special range of witchy brews.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street, Fri Oct 30 only, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs270 for soft, Dhs400 for house. Tel: (02) 698 8137, dusit.com

Shangri-Rarrghhh brunch

There’s a spectre-cular family brunch at Shangri-La’s Sofra this weekend and with some seriously supernatural savings. Which is great if like us, there’s been some paranormal activity on your credit card since the restaurants reopened. Brunch is a buffet format with, it’s a live… It’s a LIVE stations. There’s 50 per cent off the individual meal bill for anyone in costume. Real costumes, you can’t just put a name badge on and pretend to be Dave from The Office. In addition to sinister discounts on your dinner, there’s plenty of entertainment for adults and kids.

Sofra, Shangri-La, Qaryat Al Beri, Fri Oct 30 only, 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs279, house Dhs349 and premium Dhs459. Tel: (02) 509 8555, shangri-la.com

Spooky-doo

The characters of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi are getting a mwah-ha-ha-hakeover especially for the Halloween weekend, and they’re inviting their guests to dress-to-distress too. We’re told all the scary action is centring around Cartoon Junction, which doesn’t surprise us — that’s where Scooby and the Mystery Gang hang out. The park’s security will be making sure any evil janitor unmasking is pandemic compliant.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, until Fri Oct 30, wbworldabudhabi.com

Cobra Die

Head to Mr Miyagi’s Yas Marina vibe hub for the four brunch seatings of the apocalypse. On Thursday October 29 there’s an 8pm to 11pm option, and on Friday October 30 there are midday to 3pm, 4pm to 7pm and 8pm to 11pm options. Enjoy the A-Game of Asian street food, eerie entertainment and prizes for those best-dressed in Halloween costumes.

Mr Miyagi’s, Yas Marina, multiple seatings in Thu and Fri, from Dhs249. Tel: (02) 565 1150, @mrmiyagis_auh

