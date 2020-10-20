Say ‘hallo’ to this new experience…

There’s nothing better to get you in an autumnal mood than exploring a pumpkin patch, capturing orange-hued snaps and preparing for Halloween. This year the biggest pumpkin patch in Dubai will be at Town Square Dubai by Nshama, but only from October 25 to 31.

A 1,000 square feet space will be filled with pumpkins, with free to access for anyone to come and admire. The huge area at Town Square Dubai Main Park is set to help you get in the spooky spirit ahead of Halloween weekend when they will have a range of exciting activities.

From October 29 to 31, Town Square Dubai will have Halloween-inspired acts including jugglers and acrobats.

Fred Durie, CEO of Nshama, said: “Family is at the heart of everything we do at Town Square Dubai by Nshama – and what better way than to bring not only the families of the Town Square Dubai development together, but also surrounding communities, with the largest Pumpkin Patch in Dubai.”

In addition to the pumpkin patch, families can also go and enjoy the newly reopened Central Park with attractions such as a carousel, children’s train, splash pad and fountain as well as play area. Rides are priced from Dhs5 in the Main Square, or head to the Recreational Park where you’ll find a wave rider and trampoline area.

“Halloween has become ever more popular in the UAE over the years and we are thrilled to be home to Dubai’s largest ever Pumpkin Patch plus a series of exciting entertainment, which we can guarantee will be fun for everyone no matter their age,” Durie continued.

Images: Provided/Unsplash