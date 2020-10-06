Bookmark this page as we will keep adding to it…

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally upon us and though it’s going to be extremely different this year, the spirit of avid cricket fans here in the UAE is unwavering.

We may not be able to see our players upfront in the fields, but there are several spots in Dubai where we can catch all the live-action. So, get this list in the group chat, throw on your team’s jersey and head on to these spots below.

Here are 20 spots to catch all the live cricket action in Dubai.

Original Wings and Ring

Have a midnight craving for chicken wings? Original Wings and Rings are there to provide (until 4am in the morning). They will also be there to satisfy your cricket needs and will be screening all IPL matches. Reservations are a must and its a Dhs100 minimum spend per person. Cricket fans can also enjoy happy hour from noon to 8pm that includes a buy one get one free on selected drinks, 50 per cent off on starters, and more.

Original Wings and Rings, Level C, Liberty House, DIFC, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 359 6900. ae.bwr-intl.com

Qube Sports Bar

The bar’s giant four-sided ‘Qube’ projectors and high-definition screens promise cricket fans the best seats in the house. There are action-packed activities such as pool or foosball, or you can tuck into dishes from the Indian cuisine based menu. Prices start from Dhs145 for five hops and a main dish. An a la carte themed menu is also available. Reservations are required.

Qube, The Meydan Hotel, Al Meydan St, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai. Tel: (056) 525 4040. themeydanhotel.com/qube-sports-bar

La Vue

Located at Pullman Jumeirah Lake Towers, La Vue sports lounge has a new sports bar that is screening the IPL matches. They even have a special offer going on where IPL fans can enjoy a happy hour with drinks costing just Dhs19 until the winning team lifts the cup.

La Vue, Pullman Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 567 1217. pullman-dubai-jumeirahlakestowers.com

Bar Baar

This colourful gastropub is screening the IPL games all the way to the finals across special 250-inch digital cinematic screens. They have a special menu to go with offering a wide variety of cuisines from each of the regions in India. It includes vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, so no one is left out. There’s a DJ providing live music, too. Call to reserve your spot in advance.

Bar Baar, Majestic Hotel, Bur Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 260 8787. Facebook.com/BarBaarDxb

Garden on 8

Screening all the IPL matches from day one to the finals, Garden on 8 has a wide variety of offers to keep you company as you cheer for your favourite team. From a cricket snack box with hops for Dhs99 to pizza promos and fun games and activations – this cool venue is a must-visit.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Offside

The sport’s bar at JA Ocean View will be screening matches and have plenty of offers available from an all-day happy hour to tucking into a main course meal and two pints for just Dhs99. More deals are set to launch soon, so make sure you check with the staff before you place your orders.

Offside Sports Bar, JA Ocean View Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 814 5590. offsidedubai.com

The Rose and Crowne

Cosy British hangout spot boasts eight big screens including a projector, so no matter where you sit, you’ll have a great view of the match. Enjoy selected house beverages for Dhs29 during happy hour which runs daily from 4pm to 7pm. However, if you want food to refuel as you shout at the screen, purchase five vouchers worth Dhs150 (can be used anytime during the games) and enjoy five selected hops. If you want to refuel though, you can also get four selected hops and a meal from the specially curated IPL menu featuring classics like fish and chips, cheesy fries burger, bangers and mash, chicken and avocado ciabatta and lots more.

The Rose & Crown, The Atrium at Al Habtoor City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

O’Learys

Inspired by its Bostonian heritage, this sports bar boasts 15 television screens so you don’t have to crane your neck to catch the IPL action. Cheer on your team and enjoy an authentic menu with classics like onions rings, jalapeno poppers, quesadilla, chicken wings, hamburgers and more. For Dhs159, you can get a bucket of four hops and three bites, or add just Dhs20 more and get a bucket of six hops with three bites. Reservations required.

O’Learys, Hilton Dubai Creek, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 212 7570. olearys.ae

OUIBar + Terrace

Head away from the hustle and bustle of the city to Radisson Red at Dubai Silicon Oasis and catch the matches at OUIBar + Terrace. The casual and cosy restaurant boasts both a spacious indoor and outdoor seating area. The terrace has a large viewing screen and with the weather finally cooling down, this sounds like the perfect spot to cheer on your team.The venue offers a delectable dining menu with a selection of mezze plates, burgers, fries and so much more.

OUIBar + Terrace, Radisson Red Silicon Oasis, Silicon Oasis, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 571 4343. radissonhotels.com

Icon Bar

Icon’s deals are equally as enticing as the action taking place on the screen. They do a daily brunch from 1pm to 4pm for Dhs175 for unlimited small bites, a main course and dessert plus free-flowing beverages. You can get all-you-can-eat wings and three hops for Dhs99 from 6pm until closing or if you just want to indulge in your favourite hops, grapes or spirits – you can get them for just Dhs29. The deals are valid as long as there’s a game going on.

Icon Bar, Radisson Blu Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 366 9111. radissonhotels.com

Makar

To celebrate it’s reopening in August, this Scottish bar has big screens so you can enjoy the match as well we exciting deals including a free burger. No catch, all you need to do is order a drink (it can even be a soft beverage).

Makar, Radisson Blu Dubai Waterfront, Dubai Canal, Dubai. Tel: (0) 4 249 7800 . Radissonblu.com

Juniper

Juniper is inspired by an old fashioned library with comfy lounge seats, but during the IPL it will be home to avid screaming cricket fans who can enjoy a number of food and drinks deals for a great price. You can even bring your pet to keep you company if you choose to sit outdoor. You’ll also be rewarded with stunning views of Dubai.

Juniper, The Hills, Emirates Hills, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 872 8888. vidahotels.com

The Eloquent Elephant

Cheer on for your team at this British gastropub while enjoying a selection of award-winning contemporary favourites in a laid-back and vibrant ambiance. Celebrate your teams’ win with a bottle of asti, prosecco or rose for Dhs199 or enjoy any spritzer for Dhs99. Hungry? Enjoy the iconic ‘Elephant Curry’ and two pints for Dhs119.

Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 438 3131. tajhotels.com

Nezesaussi Grill Nezesaussi Grill has a dedicated menu with items named after the IPL team with dishes ranging from curries to burgers and chicken tikka wings. They have a private viewing forDhs195 per person where you will receive five bottles of hops and free-flowing bar snacks. The sport’s bar is located at two locations – Manzil Downtown and Address Dubai Marina. Nezesaussi Grill, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 436 7777. addresshotels.com and Manzil Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Boulevard, Downtown Dubai. Tel :(04) 428 5888. vidahotels.com Noir Bar Dubai Catch all the action happening on-field at Noir Bar Dubai in Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. The elegant cocktail lounge and bar has created the best atmosphere for you to enjoy the matches and all guests will be served with extreme precautions in place. Call and make a reservation before you show up. Noir Bar Dubai, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 409 5222. kempinski.com TJ’s Catch the IPL action on three huge televisions and slurp on chilled draught, house beverage, or pocket-friendly grape in the lively, yet laidback atmosphere. During the game, you can avail 50 per cent off house drinks, select hops and grape as part of the daily Happy Hour (valid until 8pm) TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 5741 111. tajhotels.com The Arena at Pizza Express Live Round up your mates and head to PizzaExpress Live in Business Bay where you can enjoy the games and enjoy a screening package for Dhs99 which will get you three beverages and one starter. Reservations are a must and need to be made on 058 983 3751. Pizza Express Live, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 983 3751. pizzaexpresslive.ae Yesterday Pub At Yesterday Pub in Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai, you can join fellow cricket fans and cheer on for your favourite team while availing of exciting deals on food and beverages. There’s a selection of English and Indian pub favourites served with delicious sides which you can pair with an exciting assortment of house beverages and lush coolers. You can also avail of an additional buy one get one free offer on house spirits during game time. Yesterday Pub, Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 501 3115. yesterdaypub.com

Vertigo Bar

Head to Novotel Deira City Centre and watch your favorite IPL teams go head to head live at Vertigo Bar. Some of the great offers you can avail of include draught and a special IPL combo for Dhs50. Additionally, you can get a chance to win a full board staycation for two upon spending Dhs100 in the weekly raffle drawer.

Vertigo Bar, Novotel Deira City Centre, Deira, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 292 5200. all.accor.com

Exit Sports Bar

Catch all the cricketing action shown live on eight screens at this dining venue in Barsha Heights. Enjoy your evening cheering on your team as you tuck into delectable food, refreshing drinks and catch up time with your gang. There are great deals with prices starting from only Dhs20.

Exit Sports Bar, Mercure Dubai, Barsha Heights, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 3818 888. mercuredubaihotel.com

Images: provided