There’s nothing understated about the Dubai dining scene, but the latest dish to fly across our radar is lavish even by local standards. From October 22 to 25, mod-Chinese restaurant Hakkasan will be dishing out gold-coated ducks as part of a special Golden Week menu.

The Golden Duck will be covered in edible 22-karat gold, and presented as a three-course feast. First, that high-rollin’ bird will be sliced and served as a round of Peking duck pancakes. Next, it will appear in a crispy duck salad. And finally, there’ll be roasted truffle duck for main course.

Hakkasan’s penchant for flashy ingredients isn’t without precedent. The contemporary Chinese eatery, which hails from the hip ‘hood of Fitzrovia in London, has been known to pimp up its dim sum with truffle, lobster and king crab; garnish dumplings with gold leaf; and take Peking duck to the next stratosphere by dolloping on Beluga caviar.

In case a 22-karat gold-coated duck wasn’t baller enough for you, the limited edition Golden Duck also comes with an optional caviar upgrade.

The three-course Golden Duck menu starts at Dhs418, or Dhs498 with a glass of Champagne. If you have cash to flash, plump for the caviar package, priced at Dhs518 per person.

Golden Week traditionally takes part at the start of October, to celebrate China’s National Day. The Golden Week celebrations will run from October 20 to 25 at Hakkasan, Atlantis The Palm.

Hakkasan, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tue to Sat 6pm to 11pm. Golden Duck available from Oct 20 to 25. Dhs418 for 3 courses, Dhs498 with a glass of Champagne, Dhs518 with caviar. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants/hakkasan