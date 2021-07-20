Unlimited dim sum and then some…

Few foods bring us as much unbridled joy as dumplings. We could almost eat our entire body weight in these bite-sized pockets of perfection, which is why these all-you-can-eat dim sum deals in Dubai are such winners.

How many dumplings can you put away in one sitting?

Long Yin

For Dhs119, devour unlimited fried, steamed or baked dumplings, paired with traditional Chinese tea. Long Yin’s epic dumpling deal is available for lunch every Saturday.

Long Yin, Le Meridien, Dubai, Airport Road, Garhoud, Dubai, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Dhs119. Tel: (04) 217 0000. longyin-dubai.com

Lah Lah

From Saturday to Thursday, noon to 4pm, tuck into two hours of unlimited dim sum at Lah Lah, the hip Asian eatery in Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens.

Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. Unlimited dim sum, Sat to Thu, noon to 4pm. Dhs79 for a two-hour session. Tel: (04) 5191111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

Fuchsia Urban Thai

Running from noon until 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays, Fuchsia Urban Thai’s Bottomless Dim Sum Brunch features an endless array of dim sum for Dhs100 per person.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Barsha Heights and Building 4 Bay Square. Fri and Sat, noon to 4pm. Dhs100 for all-you-can-eat dim sum. fuchsiame.com

Little Bangkok

From Sunday to Wednesday, Dhs96 buys you endless dim sum and hot pot when you dine in at any one of Little Bangkok’s Dubai venues. On weekends, pay Dhs129 to eat unlimited dishes from the tasty Thai menu.

Little Bangkok, various locations throughout Dubai. littlebangkok.com

Asia Asia

Head to this Pier 7 hotspot on Saturday afternoons for five hours of unlimited dim sum and sushi, plus a bottle of house wine for Dhs330 for two.

Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Saturdays, 2pm to 7pm, Dhs330 per couple. Tel: (04) 276 5900. facebook.com/AsiaAsiaDubai

Royal China

Royal China’s wonton soup is a What’s On office staple, but when then weekend rolls around, we’re all about Royal China DIFC’s dim sum lunch. It runs every Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 3.30pm with as many dim sum and signature Chinese dishes as you could possibly want.

Royal China, Building 4, DIFC, Dubai, Fri and Sat, noon to 2.45pm, Dhs128 with tea. Tel: (04) 354 5543. facebook.com/royalchinadubai

Hutong

Fancier than your neighbourhood dumpling joint, and with a price tag to match, Hutong offers free-flowing dim sum for Dhs298 (food only) as part of its Friday brunch.

Hutong Dubai, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai, Fri, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs298 food only, Dhs398 with house drinks including cocktails. Tel: (04) 220 0868.