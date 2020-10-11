O Canada…

Canadian Thanksgiving is an annual holiday which falls on the second Monday of October every year. It is a day which celebrates the harvest and the blessings of the past year.

Apart from spending time with family, it’s also a day to feast and of course, Dubai is here to help you celebrate.

Here are 4 spots to celebrate the annual Canadian holiday

Distillery Gastropub

To really get into the spirit of this patriotic occasion, head to Distillery Gastropub. Expect a warm festive atmosphere, Canadian decor and delicious food – all at a wallet-friendly price. For Dhs129, you will get a three-course menu with a glass of white or red grape. A special menu featuring Canada’s favourite Thanksgiving ingredients will be available including poutine, 24-hour braised beef brisket, and for dessert – beaver tail with thick cream and cinnamon sugar. Yum!

Distillery Gastropub, Souk Al Manzil, Manzil Downtown, Dubai, Tel: (04) 329 8899. facebook.com/distillerydubai

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

This bistro is celebrating the Canadian holiday all month long with a Thanksgiving feast. Expect a turkey with wild mushroom stuffing and sides such as roasted brussels topped with crispy veal bacon, sweet potato gratin, potato purée, roasted mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, and traditional turkey gravy. You can enjoy this at the restaurant or at home, though you will need to order 48 hours in advance. Prices vary and start from Dhs649 for a 5 to 6kg bird but, if you don’t want the sides, it will be Dhs359. Make your reservations on 04 514 9339 or via WhatsApp on 055 491 0097.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster A, Dubai, Dhs359 and on, available until the end of the year. Tel: (0)4 514 9339. Couqley.ae

Clinton St. Baking Company & Restaurant

The New York specialist bakery and restaurant will be offering a traditional Candian Thanksgiving menu which comprises of succulent whole roasted turkey and a variety of sides, baked items and desserts. On the big day, it will be offered for lunch and dinner at the venue at a cost of Dh150 per plate that includes six slices of turkey, mashed potato, gravy, cranberry sauce and more plus a slice of pie. You can even get a whole turkey that’s good for eight to 12 people for Dhs1200. Missed out? You can also enjoy this spread all the way to New Year’s at home. The 5 to 6kg turkey comes in either whole roasted or cajun and is suitable for eight to 10 people.

Clinton St. Baking Company & Restaurant, City Walk, Shop 7, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 344 0705. clintonstreetbaking.ae

Eggspectation

For a sweet treat on this holiday, Eggspectation is creating a hot Canadian classic – beaver tails. If you dine at Eggspectation, you will get a quirky, traditional beaver tail delivered to the table for free with any purchase of a main. The dish is named after the national animal of Canada which is essentially stretched pieces of dough, served with a variety of toppings – a popular dessert in Canada. The free sweet treat will be available for one day only on October 12, so don’t miss out.

Eggspectation, JBR, daily, 7am to 12pm. Tel: (0)4 430 7252, also at City Walk Dubai, daily, 7am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 240 6877. eggspectation.com

Images: Getty/supplied