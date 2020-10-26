But you’d better move fast…

Maui Poke Bar has just opened its doors in Dubai Media City, and to celebrate the team is dishing out discount poke all week long. From now until October 31, when you visit the cute poke joint in Media City’s Building 7, you can snap up a small (but substantial) poke bowl for just Dh15.

A small bowl at Maui Poke Bar will usually set you back Dhs40, so this opening offer is a seriously sweet deal. As with all good poke joints, the ingredients are prepared fresh each day, with an array of grains, colourful vegetables, clean proteins, and garnishes to choose from.

You can select one of the pre-ordained signature poke bowls from the menu, with salmon sashimi, yellowfin with hot bean paste, teriyaki chicken, pulled beef or crispy tofu as the star ingredient. Or, go rogue and build your own bowl.

What’s On nipped down to the pint-sized eatery in our lunch break, and here’s what we found…

All about that base: Choose two grains, from a range that includes quinoa, white rice, brown rice or garlic fried rice.

Crunch time: Select four vegetables, including broccoli, edamame, corn, roasted pumpkin, black beans, cucumber, avocado, spinach, pineapple, cabbage, spring onions, pickled ginger and more.

Protein gains: Take your pick of the proteins, such as raw yellowfin tossed in a spicy sauce, pristine salmon sashimi, grilled teriyaki chicken, pulled beef or seasoned tofu.

Top it off: Add two toppings. To be honest, most of these toppings would be better suited to your morning acai bowl (which they also offer here), but you will find poke-appropriate black and white sesame seeds, crisp onions and tempura flakes amid the sea of nuts and seeds.

Something saucy: Pick your sauce from a range that includes spicy Japanese mayo, honey mango dressing, and a zesty ceviche-style dressing.

The deal

From now until October 31, get a small poke bowl for just Dhs15 (usually Dhs40). Maui Poke Bar is also offering buy-one-get-one free on its breakfast dishes, such as acai bowls, overnight oats, and avo toast, available from 8am to noon daily.

Maui Poke Bar, Building 7, Dubai Media City, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 375 1095. instagram.com/mauipokebar