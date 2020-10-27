Barbecue season is upon us…

Love a good barbecue? Who doesn’t! Merchant Meats Tap & Grill at Jumeirah Golf Estates has just opened its doors and serves up a variety of burgers, sausages, succulent chicken and more making it every meat lover’s dream restaurant.

They’ve been supplying some of Dubai’s leading hotels and airlines with the best quality meats and now, Dubai residents can enjoy the tasty dishes in Merchant Meats’ very own new restaurant.

And yes, they also offer select cuts for purchase that you can take home with you.

What’s on the menu?

From burgers to hot dogs, sausages, succulent chicken and much more this new restaurant has it all.

Love a good hot dog? They got seven on the menu from a Californian to a Hungarian and Mexican hot dog, Philly cheese dog and their ultimate special cheese knacker dog – a cheese-stuffed chicken hot dog with caramelized onion. Yum…

If burgers are more your style, they got a variety of traditional burgers to pick from. They also serve up boerewors – a type of sausage originating from South Africa, chorizo pasta and classic bangers and mash.

For the vegetarian in the group, there are a variety of salads and many vegetarian options.

And of course, there’s a tasty selection of desserts, too.

They will even offer a wide selection of breakfast items. They are open daily from 8am, so it’s a great start to your day.

Dine outdoors and enjoy the cool breeze as you take in the lush greenery of the country-style estate that surrounds you. The restaurant’s contemporary interiors is great as well if you prefer to dine indoors.

Want to take some meat home with you? There are select meats for purchase, including roast beef, veal, brisket strips and more.

Merchant Meats Tap & Grill, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, open daily from 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 374 8099. dubaigolf.com

Images: Merchant Meats Tap & Grill