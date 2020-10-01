Calling all movie-buffs…

After several long months without the release of major new movies in cinemas, they are finally being screened in theatres and we hope to see a lot more exciting releases in the coming weeks.

Here are new movies you can see in UAE cinemas this weekend.

The War With Grandpa

Peter and his grandpa used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. However, grandpa doesn’t give up easily, and it turns into an all-out war between the two.

Starring: Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family (PG)

The Outpost

A small unit of US soldiers, alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, battles an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh became the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghanistan War in 2009, and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict.

Starring: Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, Orlando Bloom

Genre: Action, Drama, History (15+)

The Silencing

A reformed hunter and a female sheriff get caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse when they set out to track a killer who may have kidnapped his daughter five years earlier.

Starring: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Annabelle Wallis, Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller (PG15)

The 2nd

A Secret Service agent must save his son and the daughter of a Supreme Court justice from armed terrorists.

Starring: Ryan Phillippe, Casper Van Dien, Jack Griffo

Genre: Action (PG15)

The Blackout

Life on earth is rapidly destroyed except for a small area in Eastern Europe known as the ‘Circle of life’. Attempts at communicating with the outside have fallen on deaf ears. When dwellers in this circle send out recon units to find out what is happening, they find nothing but devastation. Something caused the blackout and is killing off nearly all life on Earth, but what? And can humanity fight it off?

Starring: Aleksey Chadov, Pyotr Fyodorov, Svetlana Ivanova

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller (PG1G)

