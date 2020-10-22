Calling all movie-buffs…

After several long months without the release of major new movies in cinemas, they are finally being screened in theatres and we hope to see a lot more exciting releases in the coming weeks. Check out this list for movies we can’t wait to catch this October and November.

Honest Thief

Hoping to cut a deal, a professional bank robber agrees to return all the money he stole in exchange for a reduced sentence. But when two FBI agents set him up for murder, he must now go on the run to clear his name and bring them to justice.

Starring: Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama (PG13)

Relic

When family matriarch Edna goes missing, her daughter and granddaughter return home to find her. They discover a haunting presence hanging over the home, which is taking over Edna’s mind.

Starring: Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin, Bella Heathcote

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery (PG15)

Four Kids and It

Four kids on holiday in Cornwall meet a magical creature on the beach with the power to grant wishes.

Starring: Teddie-Rose Malleson-Allen, Pippa Haywood, Matthew Goode

Genre: Family, Fantasy (PG15)

