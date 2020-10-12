Watch a film and jump for two hours at BOUNCE for Dhs140…

Calling all film lovers and those with energy to burn. Also calling all those who are looking for a different way to spend the weekend or to entertain the kids. NOVO Cinema and BOUNCE have teamed up for the ultimate day out in the UAE.

A new deal, priced at Dhs140, gets you a two-hour premium super pass at BOUNCE and BOUNCE-X, the home of jumping, trampolining and free-styling, as well as watching a film at any NOVO Cinema across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The Flip and Film offer is available for a limited time. You’ll need to buy the tickets between October 11, 2020 and January 11, 2021, however they’ll be valid on bookings until April 11, 2021. BOUNCE and Novo Cinemas can be found in both Emirates.

To book your tickets, you can visit the BOUNCE website. You’ll find BOUNCE in Al Quoz, Dubai, and BOUNCE X in Dubai Festival City Mall. Bounce Abu Dhabi can be found in Marina Mall Abu Dhabi.

With the offer, you’ll be able to attend BOUNCE on one day and go to watch a movie at a NOVO Cinema on another day. If you don’t want to book online, you can visit the offices at either establishment on the day.

BOUNCE trampoline parks aim to get people moving and bring people together (socially distanced of course). BOUNCE X is ‘the world’s first Freestyle Terrain park’, with trampolines, parkour elements, ninja courses and freestyle features all combined into massive 5,000 square meter indoor space.

Images: Provided