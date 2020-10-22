The popular pool club is officially launching…

If you’re always on the hunt for a top venue to spend your days lounging by a luxe pool and evenings spent in the dazzling surroundings of the Dubai Marina, we think Wane by SoMiya might just have caught your eye already.

The new pool, club and lounge concept has taken over the spot formerly occupied by Shades on the fourth floor terrace at the Address Dubai Marina. It’s been open as Wane by SoMiya for over a month now, however, changes have been steadily made so it can now officially launch.

You might remember back in September when huge (and we mean huge) metallic gorilla and tiger statues were helicoptered through Dubai Marina. They were, in fact, heading to their new home at Wane by SoMiya, causing a huge stir.

To celebrate the official grand opening, two massive events will take place on the evenings of Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7. Not just any poolside soiree, the venue will be transformed into a chic night-time spot.

Visitors will experience a luxury setting, with a DJ spinning tracks all night. Sip on specially-curated cocktails, enjoy shisha, and tuck into sophisticated dishes from the Mediterranean-Asian inspired menu. Limited tables are available based on advance bookings and a minimum spend.

A huge hit for guests on Saturday, November 7 will be the performance of famous French singer GIMS. Entertainment on both nights will include surprise live performances, both in and out of the water, in what promises to be an immersive experience.

From the venue’s perch on the fourth floor terrace at Address Dubai Marina, by night you’ll be treated to stunning up-close views of the Dubai Marina skyscrapers lit up at night.

Wane by SoMiya, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai, November 6 and 7, 5pm until 3am. Tel: (052) 8844 879. @wanebysomiya