It’s time to ‘switch off’…

It’s been a rough year and as we continue to battle the pandemic, most of us are staying indoors. It’s a good thing! However, in order to stay connected to people and the world in general, most of us are glued to our phones or laptop. The shockingly high screentime is proof of that…

In order to help guests digitally detox. Palazzo Versace Dubai is offering a luxury getaway. The retreat includes a spa massage, a session with a wellness expert and trainer and more. This offer is available on a minimum of two nights to help you properly detox and unwind with prices starting from Dhs1650 for two per night.

No phone zone.

When you check-in to this two-day retreat, phones and other gadgets will have to be handed over to the staff who will keep them safe until you check out.

In return, you will get a special herbal drink after which you can retreat to your luxury appointed room or suite. In addition to this, you will also receive healthy concoctions that will cleanse and purify. And they will be delivered right to your room.

But what about the TV you ask? There will be a TV in the room, but no connection. Instead, there will be meditation music to help you relax.

Get your health on.

You can even meet with a qualified wellness expert at the hotel. So, tear yourself away from the room for your meeting which will last just 45 minutes. You will only be able to do this once during your stay.

The stay also comes with one spa session that includes a wave bed experience and a rejuvenating and soothing massage at The SPA to further coax you into nirvana.

If exercising helps you destress, you can avail of a free personal training session at the gym, too. The trainer will offer guidance on how to optimize your fitness regime so you’ll leave with some good tips.

Swimming more therapeutic? You will have access to all three stunning pools at the hotel to help you splash all those worries away.

Eat well, Live well

No unhealthy food here. For your meals, lunch or dinner will be a set wellness menu at Vanitas. After a peaceful sleep at night, head on over to Giardino the next morning for a healthy breakfast.

Don’t want to leave the serene space? You can avail of a late checkout. Sounds amazing.

For reservations, email the hotel at reservations@palazzoversace.ae or call them on 04 556 8989

Palazzo Versace Hotel, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, until Nov 30, Tel: (0)4 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Images: Supplied