Those purple disco balls are making a comeback…

Now the hot weather has finally cooled down and it’s officially alfresco season, one of the most popular weekend pastimes has to be a pool brunch. An Insta worthy pool, incredible views and amazing party vibes? Yes please.

The Palm Sugar brunch is finally returning to WET Deck at W Dubai – The Palm on Friday, October 16. The ultimate pool party brunch brings you four hours of DJ tunes, unlimited food and free-flowing drinks in those signature purple disco balls.

It will run from 1pm to 5pm every Friday from October 16. The house package is priced at Dhs345 for in-house guests and Dhs395 for everyone else. You’ll find W Dubai – The Palm on the East Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, meaning you’ll get all the amazing views that come with it.

Live food stations will be on hand all day for when you work up a hunger. Tuck into a range of gourmet bites, tacos and sliders – perfect for poolside nibbling. Sweet treats are included for those sugar cravings.

House drinks included in the package are beer, spirits, wine and cocktails. Music will be provided throughout the day by Safe Smoking Groove and DJ Shef Codes and if you’re feeling super fancy, there’s the option of upgrading to a cabana or round pink bed.

Once 5 o clock strikes, it doesn’t mean that the party is over – you can head on up to Miami-inspired rooftop bar SoBe. Here you can enjoy the sunset, whilst sipping on selected drinks priced at Dhs35, or Dhs99 for three, with the happy hour.

If you book the Palm Sugar brunch on Friday, October 23, W Dubai – The Palm will donate Dhs50 of every brunch booking to the #pinktober campaign in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation’s ‘Brest Friends’ program which provides essential support to patients and survivors.

Palm Sugar brunch, WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays from October 16, Dhs345 in-house guests, Dhs395 regular. Tel: (04) 245 5800. wetdeckdubai.com

Images: Provided