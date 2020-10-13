Sponsored: You won’t need your passport for this getaway…

If a holiday out of the country is off the table this year, consider an escape to the one-of-a-kind five-star property on Abu Dhabi’s breathtaking Saadiyat Island instead.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas has a great staycation package for two that includes a standout brunch, a night-stay in a modern room, plus breakfast and access to facilities including its pool and beach for a starting rate of Dhs1,325.

Let’s eat!

Held at Sim Sim restaurant, the Market brunch stands out as being one the Abu Dhabi greats and ticks all the boxes of a top brunch. The perfect alfresco brunch, this feast features a popular live barbecue station, fresh salad bar, seafood selection and of course, there’s a divine dessert stall to round off the day. Meanwhile, for little diners, there’s a dedicated brunch station just for them.

But wait, there’s more…

As part of the perks for your overnight stay at the resort, you will be given access to all recreation facilities including the resort’s swimming pool and beach. Set on a spectacular stretch of white beach that offers uninterrupted Arabian Gulf views, it’s the perfect spot to catch the sunset after brunch.

And of course, if you can tear yourself away from the pristine white beach and resort, visit the architectural wonder – Louvre Abu Dhabi located just down the road, for a dose of culture.

And after a great night’s rest, breakfast for two awaits the next morning back where it all began, at Sim Sim.

Sounds like the perfect getaway…