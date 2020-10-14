Sponsored: Sharjah continues to make its mark as a cultural destination with news that The Flying Saucer is open to the public after major renovation works by Sharjah Art Foundation.

The renovation features new community spaces that will host exhibitions, workshops, film screenings and events.

Constructed in the mid-1970s, the iconic structure, which has been part of Sharjah’s collective cultural memory since, is now restored by Sharjah Art Foundation to reflect its original architecture that draws on the space-age influence of 1960s and 1970s Western literature and popular culture.

(Above: Lindsay Seers and Keith Sargent, Nowhere Less Now3 [flying saucer], 2020. Installation view:Sharjah Art Foundation. Commissioned and produced by Artangel, London, Sharjah ArtFoundation and the Museum of Old and New Art, Hobart, Tasmania. Courtesy of the artists)

The site-specific multimedia installation Lindsay Seers and Keith Sargent: Nowhere Less Now3 [flying saucer] (on show until 26 December 2020), which responds to the building’s architecture marks the reopening of the venue. Experience the major installation while exploring the distinct architecture of The Flying Saucer.

The landmark’s new features include new exterior spaces and a lower-level community area, including a café, a library, a sunken courtyard and activity spaces. This month, the venue is hosting a range of learning workshops designed for children aged 6 to 15 and their parents, which focus on photography, image-making, drawing and calligraphy.

Watch screenings of the popular sci-fi/fantasy films which will be projected onto the venue’s designated screening walls while having a bite to eat at the Fen Café overlooking the courtyard and library. More information about the film screenings and how to book can be found here.

The Flying Saucer’s open access art library is the first of its kind in Sharjah and is open to all. The collection includes Foundation publications, artist books and catalogues as well as reference materials that target curious readers and art enthusiasts. Little ones can also take home a sci-fi inspired souvenir from the venue’s art shop which sells books, educational items and design-led gifts.

(Above: The Flying Saucer, Sharjah, UAE, 2020. Photo: Danko Stjepanovic. Image courtesy Sharjah Art Foundation)

There are a range of other art exhibitions currently on view at Sharjah Art Foundation. You can enjoy the exhibitions and experience Rain Room Sharjah, an interactive permanent installation that allows visitors to walk through a downpour of rain without getting wet. Visits to The Flying Saucer can be booked here. Advance booking is encouraged and on-site bookings are also available at the venue. More information about our new health and safety guidelines can be found here. Admission is free. Workshops are open to the public and free to attend; however, pre-registration is required. View the full workshop schedule here.

The Flying Saucer, Dasman, Sharjah, Sat to Thur 9am to 9pm, Fri 4pm to 9pm. ticket.sharjahart.org/Home