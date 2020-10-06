From charity runs to fundraising drinks…

If you’re looking for a way to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Dubai, it’s time to pull on your sneakers, lob off your locks, or support a charity through your next snack, drink or brunch purchase.

Join the UAE Virtual Pink Run

Over the past eight years, the UAE Pink Run has raised more than Dhs350,000 through the Al Jalila Foundation for breast cancer initiatives in the UAE. This year, the format’s been given a revamp, with a virtual run now taking place for the whole month. Simply sign up and pay a Dhs90 registration fee, with proceeds going to this worthy cause.

UAE Virtual Pink Run, inphota.com/en/event/virtual-pink-run/

Ladies’ Night at Grapeskin

Gather your girlfriends for Grapeskin’s new ladies’ night, Sunday from 7pm to 11pm. Throughout the month of October, when you pay Dhs100 for three glasses of wine and a cheese board, all profits will go to the Al Jalila Foundation, supporting breast cancer awareness in Dubai.

Grapeskin, La Ville Hotel & Suites, Sun 7pm to 11pm. Dhs100 for 3 wines and cheese. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. livelaville.com/dining/grapeskin

London Social Brunch goes pink

This best-of-British brunch goes pink on Friday October 23, with Dhs50 per person being donated to Brest Friends in association with Al Jalila Foundation.

London Social Brunch, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, Fri Oct 23, 1pm to 4pm. Dhs395 including soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs650 with sparkling, Dhs50 donation. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/dubai/dubai-beach/dining/dining-experiences/london-social

Pink drinks at La Serre

When you buy one of the limited-edition pink drinks at this chic bistro and boulangerie, Dhs10 will go to UAE-based breast cancer initiative, Pink Caravan. Sip a white and rose hot chocolate (Dhs30) in the boulangerie, or pop to the bistro upstairs to enjoy a pomegranate-infused cocktail or mocktail (Dhs65 and Dhs55).

La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie, Vida Downtown, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, daily 7am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 528 3779. laserre.com

PinkTober chocolate at London Dairy Cafe

Need an excuse for that 3pm sweet fix? London Dairy Cafe has produced a special chocolate bar for PinkTober, with all proceeds from the Dhs12 sale going towards breast cancer research.

London Dairy Cafe, various locations across Dubai, londondairycafe.com

Breast Cancer Awareness Box from Sugargram

Sugargram, the itty-bitty cupcake purveyors, have created a Breast Cancer Awareness box, featuring five bite-sized cupcakes. Dhs5 from every Dhs30 purchase will go to the Al Jalila Foundation.

Sugargram, available to order on ChatFood and Deliveroo throughout October.

Think Pink for Brunch at La Cantine du Faubourg

On Saturday October 10, La Cantine’s Brunch 105 will be a fabulously pink affair, with a percentage of the day’s proceeds going to the Emirates Red Crescent.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Sat Oct 10, noon to 6pm (3-hour packages). Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs400 with house drinks, Dhs650 with Champagne. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Donate your hair via Tips & Toes

Donating time and money to worthy causes is a no-brainer, but have you ever considered donating your hair? For people undergoing cancer treatment, having a high-quality wig can make a real difference. Tips & Toes has teamed up with Dabur Amla and Friends of Cancer Patients for a hair donation drive. If your hair’s in good condition, and at least 30 centimetres long, you can donate it at 23 Tips & Toes branches across the UAE.

To register, visit: daburamla.ae/HairDonation

Images: Supplied/Pixabay